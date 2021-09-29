Due to the recent changes to the Immigration System for the UK, the previously known as Tier 2 (Intra Company Transfer) visa is now renamed to be the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) visa.

The visa category is still for individuals who are non-UK/Irish citizens and who are employees of multinational organisations who need to be transferred by their current employer to a branch or subsidiary in the UK. The organisations must be filled by a settled worker on a longer-term basis or as a graduate.

What are the Intra-Company routes?

There are two sub-categories for the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) visa; long-term staff and graduate trainee.

Long-term staff

This is for an employee who needs to be transferred to a job which cannot be filled by a UK recruit; they must have worked for their employer overseas for at least 12 months (unless they are going to earn at least £73,900 in the UK or more, based on working a maximum of 48 hours per week).

Graduate Trainee

This route is for workers taking part in a structured graduate training programme who are being transferred by the overseas entity to a role in the UK. The job must be part of a structured graduate training programme, with clearly defined progression towards a managerial or specialist role within the sponsor group.

The trainee must have worked outside the UK for the group for a continuous period of at least 3 months immediately before the date of their application.

Documents required

To apply for an ICT visa, the applicant must be able to provide:

A Certificate of Sponsorship issued by a UK sponsor;

A valid passport or other document showing your identity and nationality

Evidence that you have enough personal savings to support yourself

Proof of your relationship, if applying with family members

Your Tuberculosis test result, if you are applying from a listed country

Evidence of employment in your home country of at least 12 months or details of your training programme if you are applying for an ICT Graduate Trainee visa.

Extending the visa

ICT (Long Term visa) migrants can stay in the UK for a maximum total stay of:

5 years in any 6 years period, if paid less than £73,900 a year; or

9 years in any 10 year period, if paid £73,900 or more. It may be possible to extend your visa or apply for another visa up to the maximum total stay. If you have already been in the UK with an Intra-company visa before your application, that time will be included in your total stay. Please contact us for more information. You cannot extend your visa, but you can apply for another Intra-company Graduate Trainee visa from outside the UK. You have to have been working for your sponsor outside the UK for at least 3 months immediately before the date you apply. If you have already been in the UK with an Intra-company visa before your application, that time will be included in your total stay.



Intra-company Transfer Q&As

What are the different types of Intra-company Transfer visa?

There are currently two categories to the Intra-company Transfer visa. i. Long Term Staff; or ii. Graduate Trainee.

What fees are involved in applying?

The UK sponsor will need to pay:

Certificate of Sponsorship fee

Immigration Skills Charge fee

The applicants will need to pay:

Application form fee

Immigration Health Surcharge fee

Appointment fee (if applicable)

Visa application centre fee (if applicable)

Additional services e.g. priority service fee

How long can you stay in the UK on an Intra-company Transfer visa?

Long-Term staff visa holders can stay in the UK for a total period of:

5 years in any 6 years period, if paid less than £73,900 a year; or

9 years in any 10 year period, if paid £73,900 or more.

Graduate trainee visa holders can stay in the UK for a total period of 5 years in any 6 year period

Are family members eligible to join me in the UK?

Family members are permitted to join the main applicant as a dependant. A 'dependant' is any one of the following:

A husband, wife or civil partner;

Unmarried partner;

A child under the age of 18.

Am I eligible to study alongside an Intra-company Transfer visa?

Yes, you can study on an ICT visa provided that this does not interfere with the job you have been sponsored to do.

In some circumstances, you will need to obtain an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate for the particular course/ research and present it at the educational institution before you start studying.

What are the appropriate salaries for an Intra-company Transfer?

Long Term Staff migrants must be paid at least £41,500 per annum, or the going rate for the job (whichever is higher) Graduate Trainee migrants must be paid at least £23,000 or 70% of the going rate for the job (whichever is higher) Each occupation code has its own annual going rate, therefore if you require assistance, please contact us.

What personal savings must I have before I apply?

If your sponsor is certifying maintenance on your Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), you do not need to provide any evidence of savings.

If maintenance has not certified, you will need to demonstrate that you have personal savings of at least £1,270. You must have control of the funds you are relying on and show the funds have evidence to show the funds have been held for 28 days, must be from the 31 days before you submit the application. The 28 day is calculated from the date of the last transaction in the last dated bank statement.

How do previous convictions affect my application?

Previous convictions can affect the outcome of an application. It is important that all sections of a UK visa application are completed accurately, as any omissions could result not only in the refusal of an application, but also a 10-year ban on any future applications.

What happens if my application is refused?

If you applied for permission to enter, and it was refused, you may be given a right to make a request for a review of the decision. Alternatively, if you applied for permission to stay, and it was refused, you may be given full rights of appeal, subject to meeting the requirements.

In either circumstance, please contact us so we can advise you accordingly.

