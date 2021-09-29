Investor visas are for individuals and their families able to transfer a minimum of £2 million into UK stocks and shares. The investor route can be extremely complex, therefore it is recommended that you seek expert legal guidance before you begin your application. Working with partners across the financial and forex sectors, Latitude Law are experts in acquiring investor visas, and will be happy to provide reliable advice throughout the application process.

Who can apply for an investor visa?

In order to qualify for entry to the UK, investors are required to make a minimum £2 million investment in UK stocks and shares. A successful Investor Visa application allows the applicant, their spouse and children under the age of 18 to live in the UK for an initial three years.



You do not need to be actively involved in UK business to be eligible for an investor visa, but you must maintain the value of your investment and a home in the UK, spending at least 180 days here in any 12-month period if you wish to qualify for settlement in the future. If you wish to apply for indefinite leave to remain, there are different criteria on how long you must have resided in the UK based on the amount of money invested. If you have invested more than £10 million in the UK, then you may qualify for accelerated settlement after two years; a £5 million investment can gain you settlement after three years.

What documents must be provided?

Investor visas are often complex due to the points based system (PBS) requirements which must be satisfied. The primary requirement for a Investor visa is the ability to demonstrate adequate funds to invest in the UK.

You must be able to demonstrate:

How much money you have and where these funds are currently held

How you acquired the money, if you have had the funds for less than 2 years

That you are able to transfer the money to a UK bank account and converted into GBP

You must also be able to provide tuberculosis test results if you're from a country where you have to take the test and proof that you don't have any outstanding criminal convictions from the last 10 years. There is no English language or maintenance requirement for investors and their families.

Update to the investor category

In December 2018 the UK government indicated it would suspend the investor category; this did not in fact happen immediately, but changes to the route did occur in 2019. These include the requirement to hold funds for at least 2 years, compared to 90 days, and prevented investment in UK government bonds. For up-to-date advice on proposed visa changes speak to one of our lawyers today.

