Key Points

On Oct. 1, 2021, individuals who enter the UK must use their passport and not their national security identification card with certain exceptions

Applicants who submit their applications on or after Oct. 6, 2021, should not leave the Common Travel Area (United Kingdom, Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands) while their application is pending

Overview

On Sept. 10, 2021, the UK government released a statement on changes to its Immigration Rules. The new rules will remain effective through 2021.

What are the Changes?

These latest updates built on previous changes that were made to the UK Immigration Rules on Mar. 4, 2021.

On Oct. 1, 2021, individuals who enter the UK must use a passport. National identity cards will only be accepted from nationals of the European Economic Area (EEA) who have pending applications or visas under the EU Settlement Scheme or Frontier Worker Permit Scheme.

On Oct. 6, 2021, all in-country applicants who apply for any visa extension must remain in the Common Travel Area (UK, Ireland, Isle of Man or the Channel Islands) during the entirety of their application process.

A New International Sportsperson route will be launched, and the Tier 5 Temporary Worker routes will be rebranded for athletes.

The requirements of the digital technology endorsements are being amended so that more individuals can apply to the Global Talent visa route.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the Youth Mobility Scheme will open access to applicants from more countries, including Iceland and India.

Support for relocations and assistance policy will be provided to current and former Afghan Locally Employed Staff (LES) and their family members located outside of Afghanistan.

Looking Ahead

The UK government will continue to release more details and guidance on the new rules. Be sure to check Envoy's website for further developments.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

