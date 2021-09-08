Key Points

EUSS applicants remain able to work and reside in the UK as long as they have the Certificate of Application that is issued to them upon applying

Overview

The UK's Home Office has provided updated guidance for European Union Settlement Scheme applicants and their dependents. The guidance acknowledges the applicants whose applications are still pending but have continued working in the UK.

What are the Changes?

The 6-month grace period to apply for the EUSS ended June 30, 2021. Since the grace period ended, citizens of the European Economic Area (EEA) and their family members can no longer rely on their passport or national identity cards to validate their right to work status. Applicants of the EUSS who obtained a Certificate of Application (CoA), which confirms that a valid application was made on or after July 1, can use this to take up new employment.

Looking Ahead

Employers should verify the CoA with the Home Offices Employer Checking Service (ECS) to ensure that the employee has a valid right to work status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.