The UK welcomes highly skilled people from overseas and can offer a Global Talent Visa for those endorsed in science, humanities, engineering, medicine, research, digital technology or the arts. If you qualify for a Global Talent Visa, Latitude Law is on hand to guide you through the process of a successful visa application.

Who can apply for a Global Talent Visa?

Anyone who is regarded as an exceptional talent in the fields of science, humanities, engineering, medicine, digital technology or the arts can apply for a Global Talent Visa.

You need to demonstrate that you are either:

A recognised leader (global talent) or,

An emerging leader (global promise)

The full list of fields from which applicants are eligible to apply to live and work in the UK is as follows:

Architecture Arts Digital and Tech Engineering Fashion Film and TV Humanities Medicine Science

About the Global Talent Visa

In 2020, the existing Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) visa route was replaced by the UK Home Office with the Global Talent visa. The route was designed to position and promote the United Kingdom as the number one destination in which to live and develop ideas, technology and prowess in fields such as digital technology. Advantages of the Global Talent visa include there being no cap on the number of visas that can be issued (although this cap was never reached with the previous visa), as well as no restrictions around job offers, salary requirements or the level of English required from applicants. You can also bring dependents to the UK, who will also be able to work or study.

The new visa sees an expansion of the organisations and academic institutions who are able to act as endorsing bodies, with key ones including:

Arts Council England

The British Academy

The Royal Academy of Engineering

The Royal Society

Tech Nation

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)

Global Talent Q&As

Am I eligible for a Global Talent visa?

The global talent route is for people who are highly skilled in science, humanities, engineering, research, the arts and digital technology sectors. In order to be granted a global talent visa, you should be able to demonstrate that your skills will enhance the UK's economy and/or culture. From 1 January 2021, this includes those from EEA countries or Switzerland.

How long is a Global Talent visa valid?

Your global talent visa will be valid for up to 5 years if you apply from within the UK, or 5 years and 4 months if you apply from outside of the UK. If you have been in the UK for 3 years on a global talent visa you can apply for permanent residence, whereas you usually have to wait 5 years to apply for permanent residence on a global promise visa. However, those endorsed in the fields of science or research may qualify for the accelerated 3-year settlement option whether endorsed as a talent or promise applicant.

What costs are involved in applying for a Global Talent visa?

There are two stages to the application process, and different costs are involved depending on where you are applying from. These are detailed below:

Stage 1: Endorsement - £456

Stage 2: Visa application - £152, unless you're based in Turkey or Macedonia where it'll cost £97

Can you switch from a Skilled Worker visa to Global Talent?

Yes, as long as you don't have leave in one of the following routes:

as a Visitor; or

as a Short-term Student; or

as a Parent of a Child Student; or

as a Seasonal Worker; or

as a domestic worker in a private household; or

outside the Immigration Rules.

What information must I disclose on my application?

When applying for exceptional talent status, you must provide the following:

a valid passport or an equivalent travel identification document

a copy of your endorsement letter

a copy of any criminal record documents for any country you've lived in for in the last 10 years

How do I extend my Global Talent visa?

You can apply to extend your visa up to 28 days before your current visa expires. You are eligible to remain within the UK until you have received confirmation of your application status providing you applied before your visa expiry date.

What is the difference between Global Talent and Skilled Worker visas?

A skilled worker is someone employed by a specific company to perform a specific role. Their activity in the UK is limited, and they need permission to change their job (whether their employer or their role for the same employer). Global Talent migrants have a much greater degree of freedom and are able to perform any role they like within their sphere of expertise.

Are there English requirements for a Global Talent visa?

No, there are no specific English language requirements in this category.

What should I do if my application is refused?

If you are refused for endorsement, you may be able to apply for review or you may be able to reapply. We recommend taking advice on your endorsement application, to ensure that you are meeting the specifications of your endorsing body as well as presenting evidence of your achievements in a clear and persuasive way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.