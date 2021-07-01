ARTICLE

UK: Brexit: An International Perspective On The Implications For And Impacts On Employers, Unions And Employees

The challenges of ending free movement on 31 December 2020 were offset by introducing a new immigration system which was fully implemented on 1 December 2020. The unprecedented changes to the new sponsorship system seeks to reduce overall migration while increasing the concentration of skilled workers entering the UK.

Russell-Cooke Associate Bhavneeta Limbachia presented on behalf of ELA as part of the UK panel of the American Bar Association's International Committee Roundtable Series to discuss the impact of Brexit on the UK workforce and the less thought-of consequences of Brexit, including the new UK-India trade deal.

Bhavneeta Limbachia is an associate solicitor in the immigration team. She has a vast amount of experience in advising clients on both corporate and personal immigration matters. She regularly advises on citizenship, family based applications such as spousal applications, complex EU matters, Tier 2 matters, global talent visas and sponsor licences.

