ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Russell-Cooke's head of immigration Ed Wanambwa recently joined a panel titled 'Data, visas and cross-border TUPE – three key practical hot topics post-Brexit' to deliver training to members of the Employment Lawyers Association (ELA) on corporate transactions and the post-Brexit UK immigration regime.

The training addressed the key features of the new Skilled Worker visa category, how employers can sponsor employment in the UK of non-UK nationals under the Skilled Worker and Intra-Company visa categories, the increased importance of sponsor licences and steps that existing and prospective sponsors can take to prepare for the new regime.

The session also covered UK immigration issues that employment lawyers should look out for on corporate transactions including the importance of immigration specific due diligence, typical areas for immigration-related warranty cover, how to mitigate any immigration risks and the most likely areas for indemnity cover.

ELA was founded in 1992 and is one of the main representative bodies for employment lawyers in the UK. Its goals are to promote the best practice of employment law and to support the work and interest of UK employment lawyers. ELA currently has over 6,000 members from across the legal profession including barristers and solicitors who represent employees, employers, trade unions, charities and the judiciary.

Partner Ed Wanambwa is head of the immigration team and a member of the employment team. He has advised on both business immigration and employment law since qualifying as a solicitor in 2003.

He commented: "It was a pleasure to present training to ELA. Post-Brexit, it is not surprising that the new immigration system may have left many with unanswered questions. We are very well placed to assist clients and other lawyers with navigating the emerging challenges of the new regime."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.