Young ambitious Europeans have for many decades chosen to expand their experience by living and working in the UK, the UK has always welcomed the diversity they bring.

Following the UK's final exit from the European Union on 3i December 2020, a period of grace was in place for EU citizens living in the UK allowing EU residence cards to continue to be valid until 30 June 2021, after which they will no longer be effective. In order to remain living legally in the UK an application must be made for pre-settled status or settled status. However, there are only eleven weeks left to the cut-off date.

For many EU citizens the most urgent issue they face is that of staying in the UK. There is still time to apply and secure your future in the UK but there is no time to lose. One of the most important aspects of an application is to be sure that the documents you provide to accompany and support your application are not only the correct documents, as requested for the application, but that they are valid. Our immigration lawyers point out that it will take up to five weeks longer to process your application if there are any omissions.

The supporting documents you will require to submit with your application for settled status are proof of identity, usually a valid passport; and proof of continuous residence in the UK. If you came to the UK before 31 December 2020 you can provide your National Insurance number which will enable an automated check on your place of residence based on your tax records. If you receive a request for further documentation Giambrone's highly knowledgeable lawyers will advise you as to the most appropriate documentation to submit.

Your application will be appraised and you will be granted pre-settled status or settled status depending on how long you have been legally living in the UK. If you are granted pre-settled status you can convert to settled status after you have been living in the UK for five years, which is calculated from the day when you first entered the UK and not from the date of your application, meaning that the whole time you have been living in the UK is counted. It is critical to be able to provide adequate evidence of how long you have been living in the UK, this information defines the status you will receive. Settled status gives you the right to live in the UK indefinitely unless you leave the UK for a period of five years or longer.

Once you are secure living in the UK, you may decide to make the UK your permanent home and consider dual citizenship which provides the full range of entitlements accorded to any citizen.

