The Team and Activity

Prior to the recent pandemic, individuals and their families were becoming increasingly mobile, and this trend is likely to feature even more strongly as the world starts to recover from COVID-19. Dixcart Domiciles, a business sector within Dixcart, specialises in residence and citizenship.

Our team of experienced professionals across the various Dixcart offices, can help you discover the different countries around the world that offer attractive residence and/or citizenship programmes that best suit you and your family, and provide advice on a number of tax efficient solutions that might be available.

There are many reasons why individuals may want to take up residence in another country; they may want the reassurance of being able to move to another jurisdiction at short notice, or they may wish to increase ease of travel. Another country may also be attractive due to its location, scenery, and lifestyle.

Our staff live in the main countries where we provide Dixcart Domiciles advice.

Introduction to Graham Sutcliffe and Vincent Chung

Graham Sutcliffe from our St Kitts & Nevis office and Vincent Chung from the UK office are two key members of the Dixcart Domiciles team, that we are introducing to you today.

Graham joined Dixcart in 2007, initially working in the Isle of Man office before relocating to the Dixcart Nevis office in 2012, where he was made Managing Director in 2013.

Vincent Chung joined the Dixcart Group in September 2018. He is a UK immigration lawyer in our Dixcart Legal office in the UK. Vincent Chung offers practical advice to businesses and individuals on all matters relating to UK immigration and British nationality.

Graham Sutcliffe – graham.sutcliffe@dixcart.com

Graham Sutcliffe is the Managing Director of the Dixcart Nevis office and is responsible for business development in Nevis. He is a qualified accountant and economics graduate and manages and promotes the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme (Dixcart Management Nevis Limited is a licensed Service Provider for the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme).

Graham has a thorough knowledge of the programme and the key features and advantages available to EU and non-EU individuals. He can assist individuals through each step of the process, from the initial application to adding family members, submitting the application, fast-tracking the application, and choosing the right investment route. If holders of the passport choose to move to St Kitts & Nevis, Graham can assist with organising visits, finding the right place to live, and provide advice on personal taxation for St Kitts & Nevis residents.

Vincent Chung – vincent.chung@dixcartlegal.com

Vincent obtained an LLM in 2014 and was admitted as a solicitor in Scotland in July 2015, successfully completing his legal training in June 2016 at a leading Scottish full-service law firm. He was further admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales in March 2021. He is a member of the IBA and the ILPA.

He regularly advises organisations on how to obtain and maintain a Sponsor Licence, working closely with senior management, HR teams, and professional advisers.

Vincent also has a wide range of experience advising individuals on various UK immigration routes within the UK points-based system such as the Tier 1 (Investor) visa; Skilled Worker and Intra-company Transfer work visas, and Student visa.

In addition, he also regularly advises entrepreneurs and businesses on visa categories outside the points-based system such as the Start-up visa, Innovator visa, and Sole Rep visa. Vincent is also experienced in advising families on migration and relocation options such as the fiancé(e), spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner visa categories including pre/post Brexit rules relating to EEA and Swiss nationals. He also assists with applications for indefinite leave to remain (permanent settlement in the UK), and naturalisation to become/registration to be recognised as a British citizen.

In addition, Vincent has experience in making successful representations to the Home Office and representing clients in the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber), in asylum and human right claims, resulting in negative decisions being overturned.

Originally published 19, April 2021

