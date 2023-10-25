UK:
Talking. Secondaries. Part 8: Transfer Taxes
25 October 2023
Travers Smith LLP
In our new Talking. Secondaries. series, we will seek to
demystify the secondaries and synthetic secondaries markets and
provide insights into the variety of tools available to GPs when
looking to provide liquidity to their limited partners and their
portfolios.
Transfer taxes are a key issue on secondary transactions.
Generally, this issue can be navigated with a combination of early
tax advice and contractual risk allocation between Buyer and
Seller.
In the eighth instalment of our Talking. Secondaries series, we
examine when transfer taxes apply, the implications they may have
on a secondary transaction, and how to potentially mitigate these
risks and allocate liability accordingly.
DOWNLOAD PDF
