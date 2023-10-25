In our new Talking. Secondaries. series, we will seek to demystify the secondaries and synthetic secondaries markets and provide insights into the variety of tools available to GPs when looking to provide liquidity to their limited partners and their portfolios.

Transfer taxes are a key issue on secondary transactions. Generally, this issue can be navigated with a combination of early tax advice and contractual risk allocation between Buyer and Seller.

In the eighth instalment of our Talking. Secondaries series, we examine when transfer taxes apply, the implications they may have on a secondary transaction, and how to potentially mitigate these risks and allocate liability accordingly.

