Government consults on introduction of unauthorised onshore contractual fund

The government has published a consultation document on the possible introduction of a new fund type, the "Reserved Investor Fund (Contractual Scheme)" (RIF). The RIF would be transparent for tax on income and not subject to tax on gains, with transfers of its units being free from stamp taxes. The basic position is that investors would only be subject to gain tax when they dispose of their units, but the government is concerned that this could lead to loss of tax from non-residents and so is proposing potentially restricting the situations where the basic position would apply. The eligibility criteria for RIF status would include that it is both a "collective investment scheme" and an "authorised investment fund" (AIF) for regulatory purposes, and that it either (i) is not closely held, (ii) is only closely held due to the presence of certain institutional investors, or (iii) meets requirements to be widely marketed and made available to certain categories of investors.