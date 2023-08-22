Tax Change Introduction What does this mean for the real estate sector?

Government consults on introduction of unauthorised onshore contractual fund The government has published a consultation document on the possible introduction of a new fund type, the "Reserved Investor Fund (Contractual Scheme)" (RIF). The RIF would be transparent for tax on income and not subject to tax on gains, with transfers of its units being free from stamp taxes. The basic position is that investors would only be subject to gain tax when they dispose of their units, but the government is concerned that this could lead to loss of tax from non-residents and so is proposing potentially restricting the situations where the basic position would apply. The eligibility criteria for RIF status would include that it is both a "collective investment scheme" and an "authorised investment fund" (AIF) for regulatory purposes, and that it either (i) is not closely held, (ii) is only closely held due to the presence of certain institutional investors, or (iii) meets requirements to be widely marketed and made available to certain categories of investors. A potential new form of UK fund is an exciting development. As the RIF will be unauthorised (although its manager will be subject to the AIF regulations), it should be flexible and easy to use. This, combined with the generous tax treatment being proposed, should make it attractive for investors in UK real estate. However, it will be important that in its (understandable) desire to address loss to the Exchequer, the Government does not add undue complexity which is not present in rival offshore structures (such as the JPUT) to ensure that the attractiveness of the RIF is not undermined. Under the proposals the RIF would be available to professional investors, as well as those who invest at least £1m (or have already invested in it). The consultation closes on 9 June 2023.

New Luxembourg/UK double tax treaty – timing update On 7 June 2022, the UK and Luxembourg signed a new double tax treaty (DTT). The new DTT makes some significant changes to the tax treatment of UK property holding vehicles owned by Luxembourg residents. For more detail please see our last briefing. If Luxembourg had ratified the treaty before the end of 2022, it would have come into force during 2023. However, that did not happen, so the key changes will not come into force until some time in 2024 at the earliest. The delay in ratification has given real estate investors more time to consider the impact on their current and future structures of the changes made by the new treaty. Disposals of UK property holding vehicles by Luxembourg residents in 2023 are still likely to be able to benefit from protection under the DTT against UK non-resident capital gains tax.

Proposed amendments to the QAHC Regime The government has announced measures that refine and expand its proposals to amend the QAHC regime (which we discussed in our last last briefing). Included in the raft of measures are proposals to facilitate access to the regime for corporate funds and for fund structures that use multiple vehicles (such as parallel funds). For more information, please see our Budget briefing). The proposals should enhance the attractiveness of the QAHC regime. QAHCs holding overseas real estate have significant tax benefits due to the simplicity and breadth of the exemptions of tax on profits and gains from such property. Although these exemptions do not apply in relation to UK real estate, the availability of other UK tax benefits, such as an exemption from having to withhold tax on interest, make it a useful part of the toolkit when structuring the holding of such real estate.

Changes to the REIT regime Following on from the change to the REIT regime made in April last year, the government has proposed a further batch of reforms. These include disapplying the need for a REIT to hold at least 3 properties, provided it holds a single commercial property worth at least £20 million, and helpfully amending the rule that can switch of the exemption from tax on gains from sale of property within three years of development. In addition, it has been proposed that the regime be amended to facilitate use of private REITs by limited partnership fund structures consisting of multiple vehicles (such as parallel funds) and that the withholding tax position on property income distributions paid to partnerships be amended to allow gross payment to the extent that the partners would be entitled to gross payment if they held their interest in the REIT directly. The proposed changes are welcome and should enhance the attractiveness of the REIT regime. The change to the withholding tax rules on PIDs paid to partnerships is a particularly innovative step which, together with the relaxation relating to multi vehicle fund structures, should facilitate the use of private REITs by limited partnership funds. This is important because limited partnerships are a very common fund vehicle for private capital. [For more information on the proposals, please see our Budget briefing]

Sovereign immunity reduction proposal dropped The government has confirmed that it will not go ahead with plans to materially narrow the UK's sovereign immunity exemption. Under the current sovereign immunity principle, heads of state, foreign governments and governmental bodies (for example, sovereign wealth funds and public pension schemes) are exempt from UK corporation tax, income tax and capital gains tax on all UK source income and gains. However, in July 2022 the government launched a consultation to materially narrow the categories of sovereign immunity from UK taxation, proposing that the exemption would be restricted to UK source interest income. The proposed changes would have resulted in a much wider scope of income and gains coming within the charge to UK tax for sovereign immune persons, particularly impacting the attractiveness of investments in UK real estate by sovereign immune persons. Real estate sector businesses will therefore be relieved that they will not be going ahead.