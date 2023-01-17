There are several Dutch tax measures expected to become effective on 1 January 2024 that can be relevant for real estate funds investing in or via the Netherlands.

It is important to timely identify the impact of these measures as action may be required in 2023 to minimise adverse tax effects.

Introduction of a conditional withholding tax on dividends

On 1 January 2021, the Netherlands introduced a conditional on interest and royalty payments. This withholding tax will be extended to cover dividends. This extension has already been adopted by the Dutch Parliament and will become effective on 1 January 2024. This withholding tax can have a significant impact given the tax rate of 25.8%. Dividends (ultimately) distributed to fund entities and investors in low-tax jurisdictions or (reverse) hybrid entities are at risk of being in scope.



Revision of the tax entity classification rules for incomparable foreign legal forms and LPs

In the second quarter of 2023, a legislative proposal is expected to be submitted to amend the Dutch tax entity classification rules. The revised rules are expected to become effective on 1 January 2024. This proposal will include classification rules for entities that are incomparable to Dutch legal forms and an abolishment of the unanimous consent requirement for LPs to qualify as transparent for Dutch tax purposes. The abolishment is expected to be implemented together with a deemed disposal rule for tax opaque Dutch and foreign LPs and limited partners that are subject to Dutch corporate income tax. This could possibly lead to Dutch taxation unless certain transitional tax facilities are made available.



Revision of the tax entity classification rules for funds for joint account

In the first quarter of 2023, a legislative proposal is expected to be consulted to separately revise the Dutch tax entity classification rules for funds for joint account and comparable foreign legal forms (e.g., FCPs and certain trusts). This proposal is expected to, most notably, include the abolishment of the unanimous consent alternative for an FGR to qualify as transparent for Dutch direct tax purposes and a continuation of the redemption alternative. The Dutch Ministry of Finance is still investigating a possible link to Dutch financial regulatory law for the future tax classification rules.



Introduction of a conditional real estate transfer tax exemption for Dutch REITs

In the first quarter of 2023, a legislative proposal is expected to be consulted to abolish the Dutch REIT regime with effect from 1 January 2025 and to introduce a transitional measure to facilitate restructurings. This measure will broadly consist of a conditional exemption from Dutch real estate transfer tax during 2024 for transfers that are executed in direct relation to the abolishment of the Dutch REIT regime.



Introduction of the EU's Unshell Directive (ATAD3)

It is rumoured that a vote on the ATAD3-Directive by the European Parliament is planned for early 2023. EU Member States may thus still be required to implement ATAD3 into their domestic tax laws with an effective date of 1 January 2024. The real estate funds industry is struggling with the many moving parts within the ATAD3-proposal and applying a wait-and-see approach. These moving parts, for example, include whether it will be allowed to 'outsource' to associated enterprises and whether the carve-out for AIFs will be broadened to include subsidiaries. Industry associations have also requested the European Commission to relax the minimum substance requirements.



Introduction of the EU's Global Minimum Tax Directive (Pillar 2)

The OECD's Pillar 2 Model Rules have been formally adopted by the EU and will become effective on 1 January 2024. It goes without saying that Pillar 2 is only relevant for some of the largest REITs and real estate funds in the world given the EUR 750 million revenue threshold. REITs and real estate funds with entities and investments in the EU are recommended to assess the impact of the OECD's Pillar 2 Model Rules, starting with whether they are in scope. This is also relevant to determine to what extent the OECD's transitional safe harbour rules need to be considered.

Introduction of the EU's Public Country-by-Country Reporting Directive

The EU's Public Country-by-Country Reporting Directive can already apply to cross-border REITs and real estate funds with taxable presence in the EU as of mid-2024. Similar to Pillar 2, these rules are only relevant to some of the largest REITs and real estate funds given the EUR 750 million revenue threshold. Such REITs and real estate funds will be required to publicly report on income taxes paid and other tax-related information such as a breakdown of profits, revenues and employees. This public reporting requirement makes an accompanying tax narrative increasingly important.



