Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, private client solicitors Edward Rees and Aimee Johnson discuss all things wills, including the end of legislation, (brought in during the COVID pandemic), which allowed people to execute a will via video.

They talk about the storage of wills and how to locate a will when someone passes away. "Update your Will Week" runs from March 4th-10th this year to encourage people to do wills to ensure that their wishes are carried out and to minimise disputes.

What is Private Client Law? (The episode Edward mentioned in this episode): https://thelegallounge.podbean.com/e/private-client-david-pugh-and-edward-rees/

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

