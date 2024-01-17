self

Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, Edward Rees speaks with Claire Vale, who's a solicitor specialising in contentious probate. They talk about predatory marriages, something Claire has seen more of in recent months.

To get married the level of capacity is relatively low. People get married for many reasons but in cases of predatory marriages, the victim will be vulnerable. When a person gets married their will automatically gets revoked, therefore the predator can benefit from the victim's estate.

Here's the blog which was referred to: https://www.lblaw.co.uk/blog/inheritance-wars-episode-3

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.