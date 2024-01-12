UK:
Fraud And Contesting Wills (Video)
12 January 2024
Wright Hassall
Martin Oliver, Partner in our Contentious
Probate team discusses the challenges that come with contesting a
fraudulent will, including the process to follow if you proceed
with contesting the will.
Click here to find out more about our Contentious
Probate team.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
