Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, private client solicitors Edward Rees and Aimee Johnson dispel common misconceptions relating to wills, administration of estates and lasting powers of attorney. Topics include common law marriage, the importance of having a will in place, when someone can bring a claim against the estate and is there actually a reading of the will?

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcas

