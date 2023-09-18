UK:
Ep7: Your Finances – Planning And The Cost Of Living Crisis (Podcast)
18 September 2023
Ellisons Legal
In this episode we will be discussing the cost of living crisis
and how this has impacted on private individuals in terms of
protecting their investments and the wider implications for
inheritance tax planning with our Wills, Trusts and Probate team;
Associate Solicitor, Amy Taylor and Chartered Legal Executive,
Sarah Lee and our guest speaker Tony West, Senior Financial Planner
at Beckett Investment Management Group.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
