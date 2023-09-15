What will you be remembered for? #RememberACharityWeek

Remember A Charity are encouraging everyone to consider how they'd like to be remembered for #RememberACharityWeek.

We're reminded that we'll all be remembered for something. A funny moment. An interesting hobby. Or, in my case, perhaps it will be my infamous dance moves at the recent Ellisons summer party!

As well as potential IHT savings, by leaving a gift in your Will to your favourite charity, after taking care of loved ones, you can be remembered even more.

As a Firm, we are committed to supporting the local community and we have a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility Committee to ensure we are helping the community in the best and most impactful ways. Below are some of the organisations we support and work very closely with: