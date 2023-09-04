The importance of having a properly drafted Will

As has recently been reported in the Press, the Will of the late singer, Aretha Franklin, raised some issues as to how her estate should ultimately be distributed to her chosen beneficiaries.

The famous singer passed away in 2018 but it is only more recently that a Court in the USA ruled on whether a handwritten testamentary document prepared by her in 2014 should override a previous Will that was discovered around the same time. It was held by the Court that the more recent document did, indeed, override the terms of the previous Will. In England, the law is of course different to that in the USA but similar issues can arise.

This type of dispute, where beneficiaries of an earlier Will have been changed, can cause rifts in families, and can incur expensive legal costs for all parties involved, not to mention the distress to the family members involved in the dispute.

