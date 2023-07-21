ARTICLE

At Myerson, we deal with many situations where someone has died overseas, and the Deceased owned assets worldwide, including in England and Wales.

A Grant of Probate or Grant of Letters of Administration is a legal document issued by the Courts in England and Wales.

A Grant confirms who is entitled to administer the Estate and allows them to transfer or sell assets in the Estate.

However, a Grant issued in England and Wales will usually only cover assets held in England and Wales.

If the Deceased died outside England and Wales, then the procedure to obtain a Grant can vary significantly, and where to obtain a Grant in the first instance can depend on several factors.

Such factors include:

Where the Deceased was classed to live permanently at the date of death.

Whether the Deceased had a Will.

Whether any foreign Will is admissible to obtain a Grant of Probate in England and Wales.

Obtaining a Grant of Probate