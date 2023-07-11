On the 5 July 2023, the government passed The Administration of Estates Act 1925 (Fixed Net Sum) Order 2023. If you die without a will (known as dying intestate), the law states how your estate will be divided amongst your surviving family.

Currently if you die leaving a spouse/civil partner and children, your spouse/civil partner receives a legacy of £270,000 plus the personal chattels. The remaining estate is divided so the spouse/civil partner receives 50% and the children share 50% (in equal shares if there is more than one child).

This order increases the legacy to the spouse/civil partner to £322,000 for all deaths on or after 26 July 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.