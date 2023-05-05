If you are deciding whether or not to contest a Will, there are certain practical steps and tips you can consider beforehand.

These can be crucial to a successful outcome and the protection of the deceased's assets in the meantime.

A Will is a private document until it is sent to the Probate Registry. It will then be listed on the Government's website.

At this point, it becomes a public document and can be downloaded along with a Grant of Probate.

You will not be able to view the Will beforehand unless the executor(s) have agreed that you can. This is because a Will remains in the control of the executor(s).

It is important to consider the terms of the Will before embarking upon any potential claim.

It is not unusual for family members to speculate about the content of the deceased's Will without having seen what it contains.

This can create unnecessary confusion and anxiety. A Will does not need to be formally "read out" by a solicitor.

Knowing whether the Will is a copy or the original is also important. Only the original Will can be sent to the Probate Registry, so it is crucial to know where this is.

Many people leave their Will with a solicitor for safekeeping, but if you only have a copy, you must be careful as it may have been changed and updated.

Most Wills are drafted in language that is hard to understand or interpret. A solicitor can assist in helping you comprehend the terms of a Will and what it means to you.

They can also assist in obtaining the Will and identifying any potential claims you may have.

Tip 2 – Act quickly and protect your claim