The Inheritance Act enables a qualifying applicant to bring a claim where a Will (or an intestacy) leaves them without "reasonable financial provision".

A claimant must fall into one or more of the categories to be able to bring a claim:

There is no cast-iron way of preventing a claim under the Act. However, claimants can be deterred by including a 'forfeiture clause', also known as a 'no-contest clause' in a Will.

Under this clause, the testator leaves a sum or percentage of their estate to the possible claimant on the condition that they do not bring any claims against the estate when they die.

The clause may mean that the claimant will seriously need to consider the "pros and cons" of bringing a claim or face losing the gift in the Will.

Including such a clause does not guarantee that a claim will be avoided, but it can act as a strong deterrent as the claimant beneficiary runs the risk that by bringing a claim, they could be left with less than their entitlement under the Will or nothing at all.

Limitations of a no-contest clause