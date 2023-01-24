We are delighted to announce that the Dictionary of TLATA and Inheritance Act Claims, co-authored by Charlotte John and Cameron Stocks, will be published in February 2023.

The Dictionary of TLATA and Inheritance Act Claims sets out the key concepts, cases and practice in four important areas where family law overlaps with the law of trusts and real property: (i) the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 ('TLATA'); (ii) applications for financial provision pursuant to the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975; (iii) Schedule 1 applications for financial relief for children; and (iv) an overview of civil procedure and the Civil Procedure Rules 1998.

The Dictionary of TLATA and Inheritance Act Claims, including a digital edition, is available to pre-order now.

