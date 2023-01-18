We provide some practical steps that can be taken to make sure that valuable crypto assets are not lost after death.

What is cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is a type of currency that uses digital files as money. It can be used as a form of payment that can be exchanged online for goods and services.

Cryptocurrencies work using a technology called blockchain, which is a decentralised technology spread across many computers that manages and records transactions. This means that they aren't controlled by one person or government.

Security and private keys

Part of the appeal of this technology is its security. Usually, the files are created using the same methods as cryptography (the science of hiding information).

Take bitcoin as an example. Bitcoins are stored in a virtual wallet, and this virtual wallet has two keys — a public key and a private key. The public key is just a string of characters and is visible to anyone as an address for sending and receiving cryptocurrency, whereas the private key is what allows the owner to access the wallet's contents.

What happens to cryptocurrency on death or incapacity?

In very simple terms:

Cryptoassets will pass in accordance with the deceased's Will, or in accordance with the intestacy rules if the deceased does not have a Will

Cryptoassets will form part of the taxable estate of the deceased and are subject to inheritance tax if domiciled in the United Kingdom

Cryptoassets can be held in a trust, for example in a trust set up for the benefit of children or grandchildren

If mental capacity is lost, an attorney acting under a registered lasting power of attorney for property and financial affairs would be able to make decisions in relation to the cryptoassets but in so doing may be in breach of the terms of use of the crypto exchange in which the cryptoassets are held by accessing the asset (see below).

How do I find out if someone owned crypto currency on death or incapacity?

As ownership is pseudonymous, there is no way of knowing when someone owns cryptocurrency in the same way that there is no way of knowing if someone has a bank account with a high street bank; you won't know unless they tell you. To gain access to someone's wallet, you will need to know the public and private keys. These keys are essentially the codes, or passwords, that log you into the virtual wallet to buy and sell the cryptocurrency from the exchange. Without this information, the cryptocurrency wealth is unreachable.

The real difficulty is in knowing how to leave a private key behind without undermining the security of the investment. The law in the UK has not helped in this respect as it has failed to keep up with the latest technological advances, especially in the world of cryptocurrencies.

If a deceased's wallet was managed by a third party such as a crypto exchange, particularly one in a foreign jurisdiction, access will be governed by the terms of use of the exchange and non-account holders.

This can result in an attorney or personal representative of the deceased being unable to log in and deal with the cryptocurrency without breaching the provider's terms of use.

Accessing someone else's account without specific authority also arguably breaches section 1 of the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and may also breach various Computer Fraud and Abuse Acts in the United States or other local laws, depending on the jurisdiction which governs the account in question.

What practical steps can be taken?

There are some practical steps that can be taken to make sure that valuable crypto assets are not lost after death.