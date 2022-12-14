ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from UK

Cohabitation Agreements: Steps You Should Consider When Living Together As A Unmarried Couple Weightmans In March 2022, ONS reported that over the last decade the number of cohabiting couple families saw an increase of 22.9% to 3.6 million. With numbers increasing year on year,...

Child Arrangements Orders In England And Wales – What Are They And What Is Involved? Weightmans This insight concentrates on the legal position in England and Wales.

The Myth Of Common Law Marriage Collas Crill A recent study by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee has found that the number of cohabiting couples in England and Wales is rising, with around 3.6 million cohabiting couples...

The Crisis Within The Family Court And Non-Court Alternatives Weightmans Today marks the start of Resolution's Good Divorce Week amidst what has become a growing crisis within the Family Court system which is closer than ever to breaking point.

Safeguarding Your Finances As A Cohabitee: Is A Cohabitation Agreement Necessary? Wrigleys Solicitors Our Private Client team considers the law surrounding the protection of cohabitees when a relationship breaks down.