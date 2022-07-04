In this Brew, Alison Meacher, Shazia Akhtar and Adam Smith-Roberts run through the essentials of Statutory Wills for people who lack capacity, when they might be needed, and the procedure for applying to the Court of Protection, including some of the common pitfalls to avoid.

Watch a recording of the webinar below.

