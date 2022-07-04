UK:
Brew: Introduction To Statutory Wills (Video)
04 July 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
In this Brew, Alison Meacher, Shazia Akhtar and Adam Smith-Roberts run through the essentials
of Statutory Wills for people who lack capacity, when they might be
needed, and the procedure for applying to the Court of Protection,
including some of the common pitfalls to avoid.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
