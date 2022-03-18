Osbornes Law represented the administrator of this international estate where the deceased was domiciled in India. There are ongoing court proceedings in India dealing with the corporate aspects of the £2.5 million estate; there is a dispute there as to whether transfers made from the deceased's company to him were perfected before his death. There are 17 properties in the UK, some of which were jointly owned with some of the 4 residuary beneficiaries. The deceased also owned property in Bulgaria.

Pressing forward with the estate administration in England is important otherwise the beneficiaries will not receive any substantial part of their inheritance for many years in view of the proceedings in India. The case raises jurisdictional issues as to whether the judgment in India will be enforceable here and vice versa.

Originally published 13 SEP 2021 .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.