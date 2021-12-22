Nicky Patrick of BBC Radio Surrey hosts 'Sound advice of the day'. The advice of the day comes from Kieran Bowe, partner in the private client department based in Kingston upon Thames. The full conversation can be found on BBC Radio Surrey's website (Content covered at 39mins 12 seconds).

Kieran and Nicky discuss wills and what to consider before speaking to a lawyer. Kieran covers how a will can allow you to appoint executors, the person you trust to administer your estate as well as appointing guardians to look after your children.

Pets can also be considered as part of your will

Pets are considered a member of the family and a will can help you provide the necessary provisions for them should you pass away. Who would you want to look after your pet and what provisions would be made? Can I set money aside for whoever is going to look after my pet so the carer will not be financially disadvantaged?

A 'Letter of wishes' can be created, allowing you to provide information about your dog or cat such as; what habits do they have? What food do they like? What are my views on veterinary treatment; would you want a lot of intervention or would you like your dog to be cared for in a different way?

What to consider before you create a list for your will

Who is the most important person to me?

How do you want to provide for them?

Consider who your executors would be if you were not around?

Who is going to be the guardian of your children?

Who might look after your pet?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.