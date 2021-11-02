The Chancellor's Autumn Budget was largely uneventful for the private wealth industry. While there were some changes worth noting, professionals are already worrying about what may be in store at the next Budget. Private client partner Rebecca Fisher notes that the 'eye-watering levels of pandemic debt and significant spending' will have to be paid for somehow and speculates that the anticipated CGT rise will feature in the Spring Budget.

Rebecca is a partner in the private client group advising families and individuals on all aspects of private client law including wills, estate planning, administration of estates, trusts and powers of attorney.

She regularly advises clients including entrepreneurs, business owners and multi-generational family businesses on succession planning, with particular focus on inheritance tax and capital gains tax planning. Rebecca fully understands the unique challenges that family businesses face.

