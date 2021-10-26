To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Emi
Page talks with Winckworth Sherwood Partners Tim Snaith and Philip
Collins, and Senior Associate Samantha Warner to get their insights
and top tips when dealing with wills.
Welcome to the second edition of our new look Private Affairs. We hope this online edition finds you and your loved ones safe and well as we start to see the new shoots of recovery and emerge from lockdown.
The recent decision confirming that the late Prince Phillip's will will be kept sealed has opened up the debate about why the rest of us are required to make our last will and testaments public documents after our death.
This is one of the first questions I am asked when speaking with a deceased person's loved ones, who take the very brave first step of calling Russell-Cooke's private client department in the first hours or days following death.
