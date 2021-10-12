Welcome

Welcome to the second edition of our new look Private Affairs. We hope this online edition finds you and your loved ones safe and well as we start to see the new shoots of recovery and emerge from lockdown.

We have taken the decision to only produce Private Affairs online. Of course, there is an environmental aspect to our decision, but we also feel that you are all now far more used to reading publications online. I for one have shifted my own reading largely online over the last year or so. I would however, welcome your thoughts. Do you prefer to receive something in the post? Please do email me or answer a short survey here.

In this edition we look at international issues for couples wanting to move in together, get married or form civil partnerships. What wealth protection do they need to consider for both them and their families? There have also been some interesting cases in the past few months that are worth you being aware of, plus my colleague Matthew Hansell looks at the current state of the economy and the tax implications for us all.

I'm also delighted to tell you that we have been joined by an internationally renowned family lawyer Zoe Fleetwood. She joined the team just before Christmas and is especially well regarded for handling complex cases involving children. You will find a profile of her on page 12.

We always try to bring you an insight into one of our clients too, and this time we shine the spotlight on Tom and Ed Graham from Claverley Publishing. They are second generation directors of a family run business in the Midlands. They share what it is like to be part of a thriving family business, especially during such turbulent times.

As always, if you would like to discuss any of the issues covered in this edition, please get in touch with either the author of the article or your usual Mills & Reeve contact.

And finally, we are running a series of webinars "Private Affairs comes to life" where we talk in more detail about some of the topics covered in our latest edition. You can watch the webinars here (along with all our other webinars) and register for future sessions here.

Download and read the newsletter here.

