Hannah Minty, specialising in family law, and Gareth Ledsham, specialising in trust and estate dispute law, discuss the case of Re AC (A Child) and the more recent case of Re Shanavaz, in which it was confirmed that applications dealing with inherited property overseas on behalf of a child are an issue to be dealt with by the family courts, and consider the cross-over between succession law and family law in this area.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.