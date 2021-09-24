self

With everything going on in the world these days and day-to-day life getting hectic again this time of year, it is easy to forget about creating or updating a will. However, the pandemic has made it abundantly clear that it's never a bad idea to prepare for the worst.

In this video, Russell-Cooke senior associate Anouksha Patel runs through what can be done to ensure children and dependents are protected should the worst happen, including guardianship and gifts to children.

Anouksha is a senior associate solicitor in the private client team. She advises on wills, lasting powers of attorney, probates, trusts, estate planning and cross-border issues.

