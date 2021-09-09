During the pandemic many couples took a leap into the next stage of their relationships. There were pandemic engagements, pregnancies and many who spent the majority of the pandemic in quarantine together decided to make things official by moving in together permanently. Others decided to either buy or adopt a pet. In total 3.2 million households acquired a pet since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the sad reality is that couples break up. While finances and children often take centre stage in breakdown discussions, for many separating couples there are also discussions to be had about who will keep the much loved family pet.

So how are these situations resolved, what is the law and how can disputes be avoided?

Russell-Cooke partner Miranda Green runs through the legal aspects of pet ownership in Elmbridge & Kingston Magazine.

Miranda Green is a partner in the family team. Her expertise covers the full gamut of family law matters with a particular focus on financial settlements especially those involving international issues, pre and post-nuptial agreements and private children issues arising from divorces.

Often working with high net worth individuals, her experience in cohabitation, family-run businesses and Inheritance Act claims also distinguishes Miranda as a true family law specialist.

