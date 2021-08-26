When a client considers appointing a professional executor, this presents an appealing opportunity to for a law firm to establish a continuing relationship with the client, with the prospect of financial dividends. However, the client's best interests must always come first.

A recent case that reached the High Court, involving law firm WAG Davidson & Co, is a reminder that an appointment as a professional executor does not always result in a law firm acting as executor and should be approached with care.

Russell-Cooke partner Julie Man comments in The Law Society's Private Client Section that an appointment as a professional executor is simply a starting point. She reminds professional executors that there are several factors to consider when debating pursuing an appointment, sometimes against the wishes of the beneficiaries.

Giving it up is available to read on the Law Society website.

Julie is a partner in the private client team. She advises on the full spectrum of private client matters includingwills,lifetime tax planning,succession planning,trusts and estate administration.

She has substantial experience representing international clients on cross-border issues, and has a strong background in the elderly care space where she assists with care home fee planning, lasting powers of attorney and Court of Protection applications.

