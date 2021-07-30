Is it time to tighten up the marriage laws to ensure vulnerable people are not being groomed by fraudsters into sham marriages? The impact of immediate inheritance rights after a marriage mean that elderly vulnerable women and men are now becoming targeted for their money and property. Tightening up the capacity threshold for marriage would be a start.

