UK:
Capacity To Marry Should Be Tightened Up
30 July 2021
Wedlake Bell
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Is it time to tighten up the marriage laws to ensure vulnerable
people are not being groomed by fraudsters into sham marriages? The
impact of immediate inheritance rights after a marriage mean that
elderly vulnerable women and men are now becoming targeted for
their money and property. Tightening up the capacity threshold for
marriage would be a start.
Predatory marriages on the rise in Britain as
fraudsters target elderly for their inheritance
(inews.co.uk)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from UK
Divorce For Over 65s
Shoosmiths
Whilst divorce rates for younger couples seems to be on a decline, the rate of later life divorce is on the rise with the divorce rates for those 65 years and older having tripled since 1990.
The Rise Of The Grey Divorcee
Withers LLP
The latest Office for National Statistics data shows a decline in divorce generally in the UK, but a rise of 23% of men and 38% of women divorcing aged 65 plus in the decade to 2015.
When Granny's Gift Backfired
Wrigleys Solicitors
Sheila is the proud granny of Josh, who is a lovely, cheerful 21 year old, and she loves to spend time with him.