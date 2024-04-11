UK:
Episode 3: M&A | Fraud (Podcast)
11 April 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Risk and Resilience: A guide to transaction risk in
banking
In this episode, we focus on fraud and specifically on key
recent developments that banks and other financial sector firms
should have on their radar as part of their risk management in this
area.
Spotify/ Apple
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from UK
Corporate Crime: The Year Ahead
Pallas Partners
Many significant developments took place in 2023 across the landscape of corporate crime, and we can expect to see more in 2024.
Fraud
Gunnercooke
The pharmacist client was charged with altering documents in the pharmacy, the effect of which was to present a false claim for prescriptions dispensed.