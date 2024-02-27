John Binns comments in The Law Society Gazette.

Nick Ephgrave last week set out an ambitious transformation plan, including speeding up cases and improving disclosure. But solicitors specialising in white-collar crime remain sceptical

'Under my leadership, SFO cases will be processed more quickly, we will be faster,' Ephgrave said.

John Binns, white-collar crime partner at BCL Solicitors, said it is 'crucial' the SFO uses methods open to it 'wisely'. He added: 'The SFO's toolbox has never been more packed, with compulsory disclosure, deferred prosecution, and "failure to prevent" offences.'

