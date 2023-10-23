I'm sure we have all come across impersonation scams, from text messages to phone calls purporting to be legitimate and well-known brands, usually offering a great deal or threatening an unwanted consequence if we don't do as they tell us.
Amazon, Microsoft, and the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in India have been collaboratively taking action to combat technology support fraud in particular. The CBI announced yesterday that they have undertaken multiple criminal raids across several states and cities in India in relation to illegal call centers impersonating Amazon and Microsoft customer tech support that had impacted over 2000 customers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and Spain.
This is the first time that Amazon and Microsoft have teamed up to tackle technology support fraud.
Amazon's report on the recent raids states that they have "zero tolerance for criminals who pretend to be us, or any brand, to commit fraud". They reportedly took down over 20,000 phishing websites and 10,000 phone numbers in 2022 that were being used for impersonation schemes. Criminals impersonate brands over the phone and via fake websites (domain name squatting) to phish for personal information and/or to sell counterfeit products. Using the bait of a well-known and trusted brand, these criminals take advantage of unsuspecting customers so it is reassuring to see that two of the largest brands in the world are committing resources to tackle this issue.
Together, the companies are setting a precedent for the power of industry collaboration and the collective impact it can have in holding bad actors accountable. Our joint efforts signify a commitment to long-term engagement in combating these scams.
