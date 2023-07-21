Welcome to the latest edition of the Crime & Fraud Briefing which focuses on the topical areas of anonymity in criminal proceedings and the new fraud strategy 'Stopping Scams and Protecting the Public' published by HM Government in May 2023 with articles written by Eleanor Mawrey and Thom Dyke. We hope that you find these articles informative and interesting.

There was considerable interest over the identity of the BBC presenter at the centre of allegations circulating in the media with many on social media platforms speculating who that could be which caused some presenters to publicly deny involvement. Thom's article focuses on the debate of anonymity versus open justice.

Fraud has increased and is the most reported crime. Fraudsters have adapted and continue to do so especially in the current climate. Eleanor's article considers the new fraud strategy and whether the investment will tackle the problem.

