UK:
What Do You Need To Know About The Proposed Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence?
10 March 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
Our investigations and white collar crime team have produced an
article discussing how a failure to prevent fraud offence will
change the landscape for fraud investigations and compliance in the
UK. In particular, how it will impact companies who may find
themselves prosecuted for fraud by employees or third parties that
the company benefits from.
This article was first published in the FCPA Blog and is available in full here.
