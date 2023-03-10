Our investigations and white collar crime team have produced an article discussing how a failure to prevent fraud offence will change the landscape for fraud investigations and compliance in the UK. In particular, how it will impact companies who may find themselves prosecuted for fraud by employees or third parties that the company benefits from.

This article was first published in the FCPA Blog and is available in full here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.