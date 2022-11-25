ARTICLE

In the first episode of our new investigations podcast series, join Robert Hunt, Elizabeth Head and Eamon McCarthy-Keen who offer an insight into what this series will cover, the key steps in an investigation, initial considerations, the typical challenges associated with investigation scoping and immediate priorities once an investigation is underway.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the team and look out for our next episode on dawn raids – coming soon.

