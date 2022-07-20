ARTICLE

The US Department of Justice is to distribute a further $92 million to FIFA and other football confederations to compensate them for corruption linked to the sport.

The money is to be paid to FIFA, which is world football's governing body, CONCACAF (the football confederation for North and Central America), CONMEBOL (the South American football confederation) and a range of national football federations.

The DOJ said last year that a total of $201 million would be paid in compensation for losses sustained to corruption schemes. The corruption was uncovered by DOJ investigations.

DOJ investigations have so far resulted in charges being brought against more than 50 individuals and corporate defendants from more than 20 countries. The bulk of the alleged wrongdoing related to the offer and receipt of bribes paid by sports marketing companies to soccer officials in exchange for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, and the laundering of those payments.

Money was seized from the bank accounts of former football officials that have been prosecuted for their involvement in the corruption.

The payments that are being made are just the latest episode in a scandal that came to light when a DOJ investigation into corruption in football led to dozens of FIFA officials being charged in 2015. The fact that money seized from those accused of wrongdoing is being used to compensate victims shows just how important asset forfeiture can be when dealing with widespread corruption.

