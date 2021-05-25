In this episode, we are joined by Simon York, Director of HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service (FIS). Created only five years ago, FIS has already secured 3,700 criminal convictions for serious fraud and protected over £25 billion in assets.

By exploiting the latest developments in virtual currencies, encrypted communications and financial systems, tax fraud is becoming increasingly complex. Simon talks to Taxing Matters about some of the key trends and how they are shaping FIS' strategic focus for the future.

In particular, Simon discusses how advice and assistance from professional enablers is becoming an increasingly vital element of tax fraud – and how FIS plans to counter it.

* Please note these podcasts will not run on Internet Explorer

