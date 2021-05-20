Fraudsters are currently contacting members of the public using bank branding to promote fake investment schemes, including fake ISAs.
If you have fallen victim to a fake investment fraudster then please take these steps:
- Contact your bank and the bank where the money was sent. You must do this now as the money may be recoverable
- Contact a solicitor with experience of push payment fraud consumer cases
- Check if your bank has signed up to the voluntary Authorised Push Payment Scam Code
- Report the fraud to the police at www.actionfraud.police.uk
- Make a formal complaint to your bank in line with the Code
- If your bank is not signed up to the code you should still make a formal complaint to your bank and any other banks or financial institutions involved
- If your claim is rejected then you may be able to challenge the decision through the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS)
- And finally, do not take “no” for answer
