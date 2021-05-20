ARTICLE

UK: Legal Assistance For Victims Of Fake Investment And Fake ISA Scams

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fraudsters are currently contacting members of the public using bank branding to promote fake investment schemes, including fake ISAs.

If you have fallen victim to a fake investment fraudster then please take these steps:

Contact your bank and the bank where the money was sent. You must do this now as the money may be recoverable Contact a solicitor with experience of push payment fraud consumer cases Check if your bank has signed up to the voluntary Authorised Push Payment Scam Code Report the fraud to the police at www.actionfraud.police.uk Make a formal complaint to your bank in line with the Code If your bank is not signed up to the code you should still make a formal complaint to your bank and any other banks or financial institutions involved If your claim is rejected then you may be able to challenge the decision through the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) And finally, do not take “no” for answer

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.