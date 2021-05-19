ARTICLE

Welcome to Financial CrimeCast. In this series, the Centre for Legal Leadership, supported by RPC, talks to leaders in the field of financial crime, compliance and ethics. Guests discuss their career journey, what they have learnt along the way and the financial crime issues they see on the horizon.

In this episode, Sam Tate, Head of White Collar Crime and Compliance at RPC, is joined by James Walker, Group Head of Ethics and Compliance at Compass Group, one of the largest catering & foodservice companies in the world.

James talks through why his university studies in ethics and philosophy sparked a passion for understanding peoples motivations, how his background in private practice helped him identify patterns in compliance failures and the career moves that led to him working in-house developing global compliance frameworks for FTSE listed businesses.

Sam and James also discuss current and developing trends including the use of behavioural science to tackle financial crime, leveraging technology to support compliance and the increasingly active involvement of financial investors.

