UK:
Increases In Tribunal Awards For Employment Tribunal Claims In The UK Involving Discrimination And Whistleblowing Detriment
04 April 2024
Withers LLP
On 20 March the Employment Tribunal published updated figures
for injury to feelings awards in employment tribunal claims
involving discrimination and whistleblowing detriment.
The increases arise from the September 2023 retail prices index
(RPI) which rose by 8.9% on the previous year.
The new bands are as follows:
A lower band of £1,200 to £11,700 (increasing from
£1,100 to £11,200) for less serious cases.
A middle band of £11,700 to £35,200 (increasing from
£11,200 to £33,700) for cases which do not merit an
award in the upper band.
An upper band of £35,200 to £58,700 (increasing from
£33,700 to £56,200) for the most serious cases.
Amounts in excess of £58,700 can be awarded in the most
exceptional cases.
