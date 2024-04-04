On 20 March the Employment Tribunal published updated figures for injury to feelings awards in employment tribunal claims involving discrimination and whistleblowing detriment.

The increases arise from the September 2023 retail prices index (RPI) which rose by 8.9% on the previous year.

The new bands are as follows:

A lower band of £1,200 to £11,700 (increasing from £1,100 to £11,200) for less serious cases.

A middle band of £11,700 to £35,200 (increasing from £11,200 to £33,700) for cases which do not merit an award in the upper band.

An upper band of £35,200 to £58,700 (increasing from £33,700 to £56,200) for the most serious cases.

Amounts in excess of £58,700 can be awarded in the most exceptional cases.

