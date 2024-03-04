UK:
Episode 1: Speak Up Culture And Handling Employee Complaints (Podcast)
04 March 2024
Travers Smith LLP
Welcome to our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects
of ESG.
In our first episode, Employment Associates Chris Wilkinson and Laetitia Ajimal discuss speak up culture and
handling complaints. The conversation centres around the concept of
'Speaking Up', its importance, how whistleblowing differs
from a grievance, and the protection afforded to whistleblowers
under UK law. The need for businesses to regularly review their
policies and methods of responding to complaints is also
covered.
