Welcome to our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In our first episode, Employment Associates Chris Wilkinson and Laetitia Ajimal discuss speak up culture and handling complaints. The conversation centres around the concept of 'Speaking Up', its importance, how whistleblowing differs from a grievance, and the protection afforded to whistleblowers under UK law. The need for businesses to regularly review their policies and methods of responding to complaints is also covered.

