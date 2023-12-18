1. 2023 round up

During 2023 the UK has seen greater political stability, in contrast to the turmoil of 2022. And whilst the UK has so far avoided recession, the economic climate for business remains challenging.

Employers continue to experience different labour requirements. Whilst the labour shortage has eased this year for many, some businesses are still facing a skills shortage for certain roles. At the same time, other employers have been carrying out restructuring or redundancies, and we have advised many businesses on planning and implementing these exercises both in the UK and internationally.

One impact of the easing labour shortage has been that negotiating power balance between employers and employees appears to be shifting, and many employers are wanting to increase office attendance as a result. Although hybrid working appears to be here to stay, there is a move towards stipulating a minimum percentage of time in the office or increasing this time. As a result of both this trend, and also the forthcoming changes to the rules around requesting flexible working (see below), we have advised many clients on hybrid and flexible working issues and have also been updating hybrid and flexible working policies.

Workplace culture and treatment of employees has remained in the spotlight this year. There is an ever-increasing expectation of regulators, clients, investors and the media, as well as employees themselves, that all employee complaints are properly investigated. We continue to carry out significant investigations work, whether advising on the internal investigation, conducting the investigation ourselves or instructing an external third party. The nature of the investigations which we are involved in often concern highly sensitive matters, senior individuals and/or significant business issues. In addition to workplace investigations, we also support on regulatory investigations (e.g. HMRC, FCA or UKVI investigations). More information about our employment investigations work can be found here, and about our wider investigations practice here.

Having an open, supportive culture in which employees feel that they can speak up about concerns without fear of the consequences is an essential part of preventing harassment, discrimination and bullying in the workplace. Given market trends and with the EU Whistleblowing Directive now implemented across most EU member states, we have advised a number of our clients on refreshing their whistleblowing or "speak up" policies and publicising them internally, through information campaigns and training programmes, including "listen up" training for managers so that they know how to handle whistleblowing complaints made to them. Particular challenges can arise in relation to confidential or anonymous complaints, which we discuss in this article in HR Magazine.

Investigating complaints properly and fostering an open culture in which employees feel able to speak up, are key elements of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, which remains high on the HR agenda. We regularly advise clients on how employment law and HR policies and initiatives can support and contribute to the organisation's wider ESG agenda, and you can see a summary of the main considerations in our flier on ESG4HR.

Even where a complaint has been properly investigated, it is not always possible to resolve it and we are advising an increasing number of employers on defending and resolving Employment Tribunal claims, including by way of mediation.

From next year there will be a new duty on employers to take proactive steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. We have produced a briefing on this new duty and what employers can do to prepare, which you can find here. The FCA is also consulting on new rules around non-financial misconduct, and you can find a summary of the proposals here.

Following the news earlier this year that the Government is planning to limit non-compete covenants to three months in due course (although no date has been given), many employers are reviewing their post-termination restriction arrangements generally. We have been advising clients on amending non-compete covenants in anticipation of the changes and reviewing their other restrictions such as non-poaching clauses, and non-compete provisions in incentive schemes, together with looking at other methods to ensure their business is protected. We have produced a briefing which contains more detail on the proposals and how employers might prepare, which you can find here.

We have worked on a range of international projects this year, including advising multi-national clients on implementing global "speak up" policies, processes and hotlines, to comply with EU and other local whistleblowing laws. Employers which operate in multiple countries are increasingly seeking to align their employment law policies across all jurisdictions in various areas, including post termination restrictions, parental leave and flexible working. We have been working with a number of employers on these projects, with assistance from overseas law firms with whom we work regularly.

In 2023 we reported in our Employment Update briefings on employment law cases covering a variety of topics including:

2. Business immigration round up

2023 has seen the usual round of UK immigration changes and announcements. In October, the application fees for a variety of work-related visas increased. For the majority of work visas, including the Skilled Worker and the Global Business Mobility visas, the fees increased by 15 percent which represents a significant additional cost for visa applicants and their employers. The new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is being introduced in phases and will eventually apply to everyone visiting the UK on a visa-free basis for tourism or business (except British or Irish nationals). The ETA has applied to Qatari nationals since November and is expected to apply to all non-British/Irish nationals from the end of 2024, adding extra administration to travel planning.

We have continued to see an uptick in sponsor licence applications for new and established businesses moving employees to the UK or hiring overseas talent to fill a variety of skilled or specialist roles in the UK. As the impact of recent and planned increases to government filing fees for sponsored work visas starts to hit already squeezed recruitment budgets, we have seen employers bring applications forward where possible ahead of the planned increases. Sponsorship and right to work compliance has also been a key focus this year, and we have been assisting clients with compliance health checks, and staff training sessions as well as reviews ahead of the upcoming changes to the civil penalty and fines regime due in January 2024.

3. Coming up in 2024

Key employment themes:

Harassment at work: Employers will need to prepare for the new duty to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace coming into force in October 2024, including updating diversity/harassment policies and procedures and refreshing employee diversity training.

Employers will need to prepare for the new duty to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace coming into force in October 2024, including updating diversity/harassment policies and procedures and refreshing employee diversity training. Diversity and inclusion: Financial services firms should consider how they can prepare for the forthcoming new diversity and inclusion rules (on which the FCA is currently consulting). For all employers, the new duty to prevent harassment should entail consideration of current diversity and inclusion practices.

Financial services firms should consider how they can prepare for the forthcoming new diversity and inclusion rules (on which the FCA is currently consulting). For all employers, the new duty to prevent harassment should entail consideration of current diversity and inclusion practices. Workplace culture, whistleblowing and investigation: Fostering a transparent "speak up" culture, and properly investigating complaints, will remain a key focus for employers both as part of the ESG agenda and in light of the new duty to prevent harassment.

Fostering a transparent "speak up" culture, and properly investigating complaints, will remain a key focus for employers both as part of the ESG agenda and in light of the new duty to prevent harassment. Pay equality and transparency: Some employers are voluntarily taking steps to improve pay transparency such as not asking candidates about their salary history, in view of the End Salary History campaign in the UK and forthcoming EU laws. In addition, we have seen a significant increase in equal pay claims from those in white collar roles in recent years, which is expected to continue.

Some employers are voluntarily taking steps to improve pay transparency such as not asking candidates about their salary history, in view of the End Salary History campaign in the UK and forthcoming EU laws. In addition, we have seen a significant increase in equal pay claims from those in white collar roles in recent years, which is expected to continue. Flexible/hybrid working: With the right to request flexible working becoming a "day one" right from April 2024, employers can expect to receive more flexible/hybrid working requests, including from job applicants, and having up to date policies and training in place will be important.

With the right to request flexible working becoming a "day one" right from April 2024, employers can expect to receive more flexible/hybrid working requests, including from job applicants, and having up to date policies and training in place will be important. Family friendly rights: New rights to carers' leave and neonatal leave, as well as changes to paternity leave and maternity leave/redundancy, are expected to come into force which will require reviewing and updating current policies.

New rights to carers' leave and neonatal leave, as well as changes to paternity leave and maternity leave/redundancy, are expected to come into force which will require reviewing and updating current policies. Changing terms: Employers wishing to change employees' terms due to restructuring or efficiency requirements will need to consider the forthcoming new statutory Code of Practice on using "fire and rehire" to change employee terms, as failure to comply could lead to a 25% uplift in compensation for related claims (e.g. unfair dismissal).

We have also had announcements from the Government on immigration, setting out plans for future changes to take effect in 2024, including:

Further immigration fee increases: From 16 January 2024, the Immigration Health Surcharge (or IHS) will go up from £624 per person per year, to £1,035 per person per year. Given the significant additional cost, employers and applicants may want to bring forward visa applications where possible to take advantage of the current fee levels.

From 16 January 2024, the Immigration Health Surcharge (or IHS) will go up from £624 per person per year, to £1,035 per person per year. Given the significant additional cost, employers and applicants may want to bring forward visa applications where possible to take advantage of the current fee levels. Increase to illegal working fines and penalties: From 24 January 2024, employers found to be employing illegal employees will face a civil penalty of up to £45,000 for a first-time offence or up to £60,000 for a repeat offence. The increases amount to a tripling from the current levels. Ahead of the changes, employers may wish to review their right to work compliance processes to ensure they are as robust as possible.

From 24 January 2024, employers found to be employing illegal employees will face a civil penalty of up to £45,000 for a first-time offence or up to £60,000 for a repeat offence. The increases amount to a tripling from the current levels. Ahead of the changes, employers may wish to review their right to work compliance processes to ensure they are as robust as possible. Changes to business visitor route: From 31 January 2024, the business visitor route is being amended including to extend the scope of activities a visitor can undertake in the UK without a visa when visiting from an overseas linked entity, allowing some remote working where this is incidental to the purpose of a visitor's visit to the UK, and expanding the scope of activities overseas lawyers can undertake when visiting the UK.

From 31 January 2024, the business visitor route is being amended including to extend the scope of activities a visitor can undertake in the UK without a visa when visiting from an overseas linked entity, allowing some remote working where this is incidental to the purpose of a visitor's visit to the UK, and expanding the scope of activities overseas lawyers can undertake when visiting the UK. E-Visas: The Government has said that during 2024, it intends to gradually replace all physical visa documents (including biometric residence permit ("BRP") cards) with an online record or "eVisa" being issued to applicants instead. These changes will affect employers when completing right to work checks and individuals who will need to register for an online UKVI account.

The Government has said that during 2024, it intends to gradually replace all physical visa documents (including biometric residence permit ("BRP") cards) with an online record or "eVisa" being issued to applicants instead. These changes will affect employers when completing right to work checks and individuals who will need to register for an online UKVI account. Five-point plan: The UK government has just announced far-reaching changes to the UK's immigration system as part of a five-point plan, which includes a proposed increase to the minimum salary threshold for work visas from £26,200 to £38,700 as well as changes to the 'shortage occupation list'. Read more about these changes here.

If the next election (likely to take place in late 2024) leads to a change of Government, there could be significant employment law changes on the horizon, including in relation to unfair dismissal, collective bargaining, zero hours contracts and "fire and rehire".

For more detail on forthcoming employment and immigration law changes (including EU developments) please see our In the Pipeline timeline here.

